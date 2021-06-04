Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed: 65% size and ultra-fast wireless technology

Designed for those who want a sleek and minimalist look, or those who want to save space in their play area.

The BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed ​​is a 65% sized gaming keyboard with full height keys, a set of arrow and navigation keys for maximum usability, as well as Razer HyperSpeed ​​technology. By retaining functionality, and adding fast HyperSpeed ​​Wireless technology for seamless, low-latency wireless connectivity in a compact form factor, the BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed ​​is the ideal general-purpose and gaming keyboard for any space configuration, including in the smallest.

Freedom through form

With a compact, space-saving form factor, the BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed ​​keeps your most frequently used keys out of the standard alphanumeric layout, with a compact and smart key layout that minimizes space. By keeping the set of dedicated arrows and moving the group of navigation keys to the side of the keyboard, users will be able to easily access the most used functions of a full-size keyboard available via secondary keys.

Multi-device USB-Dongle

To meet requests for minimalist cable-free setups, the BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed ​​uses the multi-device USB dongle with Razer HyperSpeed ​​Wireless technology, allowing multiple Razer keyboard and mouse devices to be connected to a PC on a single USB-dongle. With HyperSpeed ​​multi-device support already built into a wide range of Razer HyperSpeed ​​Wireless-enabled products, the new dongle helps create more order on the desktop and save on the use of USB ports on the PC.

The BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed ​​also supports Bluetooth connection, allowing you to seamlessly switch the connection between up to three paired devices. The set comes complete with a USB-C cable for more connectivity options, allowing the keyboard to be used and charged at the same time, with a full charge lasting up to 200 hours.

Packed with gaming technology

Designed as a compact keyboard, the BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed ​​still features Razer’s renowned, market-leading switch technology. Available in both Yellow, Yellow and Silent switches, as well as Green, Tactile and Audible switches for satisfying sound. The keyboard also features individual Razer Chroma RGB lighting on each key, with double-layer ABS keys plus resistance, and extra-thick sidewalls, providing maximum durability and longevity in a premium typing experience.

Featuring HyperSpeed ​​wireless technology, in a sleek 65% size form factor, the Razer V3 Mini HyperSpeed ​​is the perfect wireless gaming keyboard for any space, and versatile enough for all setups and everyday use.

Other details

80 million keystroke life cycle. Razer Chroma RGB lighting technology, for customizable effects with over 16.8 million color options. Hybrid internal and cloud memory (up to five profiles) Personalization via Razer Synapse 3. N-key roll-over. Fully programmable keys with live macro recording. Gaming mode option. 1,000 Hz Ultrapolling. Constructed of aluminum.

www.razer.com

189 euros