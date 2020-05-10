We recently showed you the Razer Basilisk V2, the second version of a mouse that, despite internal changes, maintained one of its main strengths, an extremely comfortable design. Today we are going to talk about another member of the same family, but this time forgetting about cables since we are talking about a wireless mouse, the new Razer X Hyperspeed.

Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed

As usual in the brand, the Razer Basilik X Hyperspeed comes to us in a box where the colors black and green “Razer” prevail. It highlights some of the most notable points of the device: its 5G sensor, Hyperspeed technology, mechanical switches and its long battery, among others.

Within this packaging we have little to do. We find the usual user guide, welcome letter, a couple of stickers with the Razer logo, an AA battery and the mouse itself. There is no need for more to get the best out of this gaming mouse.

Before starting to talk about its design and operation, let’s review the device’s specifications to get to know it.

Specifications Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed

Features: Razer 5G Advanced Optical Sensor with 16,000 True DPI Up to 450 Inches Per Second (IPS) / 40 G Acceleration Immediate Sensitivity Settings (Default Levels: 800/1800/3200/7200/16000) Dual Wireless (2.4 GHz and Bluetooth Low Power (BLE)) Hyperspeed Wireless Technology (with 2.4 GHz dongle) Battery Life: up to 285 hours (2.4 Ghz), 450 hours (BLE) with included AA batteries Six independently programmable buttons Mechanical switches for Razer mice lasting up to 50 million clicks Special gaming scroll wheel Integrated memory Size: 130mm (L) x 60mm (Grip width) x 42mm (H) Weight: 83 grams Compatible with Razer Synapse 3

An ergonomic design that is a guarantee

As far as its forms are concerned we have a clone of the Basilisk V2. A design that molds like a glove to a grip of claw or palm type, not being uncomfortable if we are grasping fingers, its measurements are 130 mm long, 60 mm wide and 42 mm high. Dimensions and design are improved with the absence of cables and a weight of only 83 grams.

Its black body has a matte finish that is crossed diagonally by a shiny black line, a detail that we can also see as the dividing background of the two main buttons and contouring the back of the mouse.

Not having cables the front of the Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed has a more aggressive profile, with its two main buttons ending its peak lines.

On the left side we find a rubberized area with a path that helps in the grip, we see this on the right side just under two side buttons. On this side the Razer mouse has a protruding area that serves to support the thumb. This detail allows us to literally rest our hand on the mouse if we use a palm grip, particularly it seems to me a very remarkable addition and one of the points that makes it easier for me to accommodate to it.

On the top of the Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed we have between the two main buttons, which have the Razer mechanical switches they should hold up to 50 million clicks. Its use is accompanied by a perceptible characteristic noise that serves as feedback, clearly perceiving each pulsation.

On the front, in the middle of the two main buttons, we have the scroll wheel and a button with a small LED. This is used to change the sensitivity of the sensor between its five levels with just one press, showing a warning on the computer screen with the selected DPI. Under this set we have the main body of the mouse where we see the Razer logo screenprinted, this time without any lighting, but with a good reason not to have it.

Normally Razer mice have the illuminated logo, this time the reason for not doing it is simple, this area is just a cover that we can lift to find the space to house its AA battery and its USB receiver.

Turning the Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed around we find four surfers, the 16,000 DPI sensor and a slider that is used to choose 2.4 GHz or Bluetooth connectivity, or even to turn it off if we leave it in the middle of both. That is, this mouse can be used both through Bluetooth connectivity and using the USB connector to take advantage of Hyperspeed Wireless Technology, this according to Razer is 25% faster than other wireless systems and also has low latency. If it is for office-type use, Bluetooth is a good option, but when it comes to playing, don’t even think about it and opt for Hyperspeed technology.

Razer Synapse 3, a must

Whenever we talk about a Razer device we have to highlight the accompanying software, Razer Synapse 3. This software is one of the most complete in the gamer scene and even yesterday support for Alexa was added, so we can control the lighting of our Razer devices with voice. This is something that does not apply to Basiliks X Hyperspeed for the simple reason that it does not have RGB lighting.

When starting Synapse and selecting our mouse we will find four areas: Customize, Performance, Calibration and Power. The first of them allows us to create profiles that are stored on the device itself, each with the possibility of customizing 6 of its eight buttons.

In the performance section we can customize the number of levels and the sensitivity of these between values ​​ranging from 100 to 16,000DPI, as well as the polling rate, in this case with values ​​to choose from 1,000, 500 or 125. its side allows you to configure the mouse tracking distance, while the power area allows us to regulate the time that passes until the mouse enters saving mode.

User experience

The Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed, as we have already mentioned, has a Razer 5G sensor with up to 16,000 DPI sensitivity, a 40G acceleration and an ability to track the movement of 450 IPS. Although the connection through Bluetooth is functional, for a gamer use it is better to use its connection to 2.4 Ghz Hyperspeed Wireless with the USB connector that it incorporates, since we will achieve a lower latency in its management.

Although we are not facing the most advanced Razer sensor, it is one of the most tested and with plenty of guarantee. Its movement and precision does not offer anything but to put it, and despite not being connected by cable, the truth is that there are no delays or failures in the response when playing.

According to Razer, an AA battery allows us an autonomy of 285 hours if we are connected to 2.4Ghz, which reaches the 450 hours of autonomy if we do it connected via Bluetooth. The truth is that we can not confirm the deadlines since today and after a couple of weeks of use we continue without having changed the battery.

Gallery

Conclusions

With the a price 69.99 €If you are looking for a wireless gaming mouse, the Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed is a great choice. We miss RGB lighting, something that we already associate with a gamer mouse, but which we imagine would considerably penalize its autonomy.

The performance that the mouse has offered is more than satisfactory, and even if we are more than playing with cable, the experience that gives us the Hyperspeed connection will surprise us pleasantly. On the other hand, its excellent ergonomics and the possibility of using it through Bluetooth for greater autonomy are points that we must value, achieving a very balanced set not only for gamer use, but for day-to-day use.

In short, a highly recommended mouse for those looking to run away from cables, but do not want to give up a good user experience and all this without leaving a lot of money.

Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed

€ 69.99

In favor

Wireless, with two options with excellent response Ergonomics Battery Performance Price

If you liked this article, share it.