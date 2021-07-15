Razer Barracuda X arrive oriented for Switch and Android

After the arrival of the new OLED Switch, proposals such as the new Razer Barracuda X, a multiplatform wireless headset with a connectivity based on a HyperSpeed ​​Wireless USB-C dongle, making them a perfect ally for portable gaming.

Far from being the first headphones aimed at Nintendo Switch gamers, this is certainly a great addition, these devices being normally focused on the in-ear rather than over-ear headphone format; adding also a quite comfortable wireless format for them.

All this under a sober and minimalist design, very well reflected in its light weight of just 250 grams, with predominantly black colors and the absence of lighting. Although undoubtedly what most catches our attention is the inclusion of a 90º rotation system for its speakers, which will allow us to let them rest more comfortably on our chest when we are not using them.

The headset uses 40mm custom dynamic drivers, and Razer is clearly positioning it as a headset that can be used for both gaming and audio playback. Evidence for that can be found in its cardioid microphone, which can be disconnected from the headset when not in voice chat.

Although that does not imply that the microphone lags behind in performance, having a Discord certification that ensures great voice clarity, mainly brought by its one-way pickup pattern, which will also help us to maintain a certain level of isolation from external noise.

As we said, the headphones will not have bluetooth connectivity, but will focus their wireless section on a USB-C dongle. Although this will not limit the options of the Razer Barracuda X, since this connector will also be compatible in turn with USB-A adapters, increasing its wireless connectivity for computers (compatible with surround sound in Windows 10) or tablets; in addition to maintaining a second option of wired connection with a 4-pole 3.5 mm jack.

So if you find yourself switching between platforms frequently but don’t want to pair a Bluetooth headset or headphones every time, then the Barracuda X is worth a look.

Availability and price

Currently we can already find the Razer Barracuda X available through the official website of the brand, with a launch price of 99.99 euros.