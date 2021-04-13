Razer Anzu: glasses connected with health as a premise

We have thoroughly tested these multimedia glasses to listen to music, take calls and interact with the virtual assistant that also protect your eyes.

The Anzu are not the first glasses connected to listen to music; nor do they inaugurate the category of glasses that protect the eyes from blue light. But they are pioneers in uniting both facets together with the inclusion of a video game mode.

The first thing that catches the attention of the product is its packaging, really careful. Inside the commercial box there are two more, one with the glasses themselves and another with a second pair of lenses. The glasses come, in turn, in a generously sized case with a faux leather finish because, inside, it houses the charging cable. Glasses and cable never touch directly because the latter has its own pocket.

The aforementioned second pair of lenses is special for outdoors since they are polarized with 99% UVA / UVB protection. Yes, the brand suggests that you exchange the ‘crystals’ on your own. Also included in the kit is an ultra soft cleaning cloth.

Design and build

The Razer Anzu are available in two versions, with rectangular frames and with circular frames. In turn, each in two sizes: small and large. We have tested the rectangular – large model.

The frame material is plastic and the finish is semi-gloss; the hinges allow the temples to open to such an extent that they are close to following the line of the frames. The temples do not allow any other adjustment other than to be attached to the upper area of ​​the ear, that is, they are not flexible in their final part, as the area that adapts to the bridge of the nose is so little. Because they house the speakers, these pins are wide in size.

These multimedia glasses accredit IPX3, that is, resistant to splashes.

Controls

To start them, you just have to unfold the pins; on the contrary, they turn off. They have auto off after a few minutes without use.

The controls are tactile and are on both pins. Depending on the type of touch, music (play / pause, next / previous track) and calls (answer, reject and end) are controlled. These same controls are used to ‘call’ the virtual assistant of the associated mobile and to activate the game mode, which consists in reducing latency. Roles can be reassigned.

Eye protection

The first approach of the Razer Anzu refers to its virtue of protecting the eyes in two ways: with the standard lenses, they prevent the blue light emitted by the screens (computers, monitors, tablets, mobile phones …) from generating visual fatigue or, simply , harm the health of the eyes. In short, they have the ability to filter blue light, according to the company, up to 35%. For their part, alternative tinted lenses do this same function but, in this case, with the sun’s rays. An interesting detail is that they can also integrate correction glasses. To this end, Razer has reached an agreement with the Lensable company through which a 15% discount is obtained when ordering them.

Multimedia

It is the second property of the Anzu: they have micro speakers in order to broadcast audio in the immediate surroundings of your ears, take phone calls and interact with the virtual assistant you have on your smartphone. They are linked to the sound source via Bluetooth and also have their own microphones.

Its sound emission dynamics are similar to those used in Bose multimedia glasses, that is, omnidirectional.

Charging and autonomy

The battery charging system is through a dedicated USB-A cable with two connectors at the other end, one for each pin. They adhere by magnet to the respective ports. The associated mobile app reports the charge status separately for each pin. The glasses take around 1.5 hours to charge; in that state they can be used only from their facet of eye protection.

On paper, they promise a minimum of 5 hours of continuous use on a single charge; the overtime depends mainly on the audio volume.

Gadget thinks

Both at home (for that of the gaming streams with the mask in the video) and when you use them outdoors, their discreet aesthetics are appreciated; in fact, they pass perfectly through ordinary glasses. They are light and ergonomically comfortable; we have endured with them a whole period of autonomy and they have not caused us any inconvenience. In the daily hustle and bustle, they feel solid, both in general and the hinges in particular.

Transparent lenses do not generate perspective distortions and a very slight – almost insignificant – alteration of colors.

Both indoors in front of screens and outdoors in front of a fair sun, the lenses do their job perfectly. We are not able to measure the degree of filtration of blue and solar rays but, of course, in the first case, we have not felt any visual fatigue and, in the second, we have had a splendid visualization ability.

The lens replacement system has generated a certain ‘scare’ in us: when we have done it, it has always left us the worry that, at any moment, the lens would break. It has not happened (we have not done it multiple times either) but we believe that a more recommendable system would be by means of screws that can loosen the frames; for giving ideas.

The audio experience is satisfying as long as you keep your mind in mind. It is not comparable to that obtained through headphones themselves, which, whatever they are, always offer a reduction in ambient noise. If you go from standard headphones to Anzu with the same tuning, you will notice that these offer a somewhat poor sound, canned. But it is necessary to identify the true objective of the Anzu: that while listening to any type of audio, you are aware of everything that happens around you from the sound point of view. And, beware, this is also related to health due to the risk posed by auditory immersion in the possibility of accidents. Speaking of a sensation of immersion, no, the Anzu do not achieve it, however, we have been captivated by the spatial sensation they achieve, with an excellent dispersion (in a good way) of the voices and instruments. Don’t ask them to make you vote, but they reproduce them with some consistency. No tone has especially squeaked us.

Speaking of voices, when it comes to calls, they are heard superbly clearly.

The mobile app offers three preset audio equalization settings. It would be desirable if a custom profile could be created.

With the Anzu running, do those around you hear what you hear? Not if you have the volume down to a moderate level; if it is high, those who are around 1 meter from you can easily identify the song.

These connected glasses promise 60ms latency with Game mode enabled; spectacular. It is true that, with it disabled, it is not that they are seriously laggy. Game mode is based on forcing the computer and the source to a more stable wireless connection. Does this affect the autonomy or the quality of the audio? Virtually nothing and no.

Regarding their autonomy, they always exceed 5 hours. With a low medium volume level and always paired to the same source, they reach an average of 5.5 hours.

In short, the Razer Anzu performs its double role satisfactorily: eye protection and audio reproduction. We do not believe it is correct to classify them as smart glasses, but rather as connected or multimedia glasses. They shine for their global quality and, above all, for their versatility to use them in very different moments and scenarios, effectively fulfilling all of them.

Razer Anzu: technical sheet

Audio: 16 mm drivers Autonomy: More than 5 hours; 14 days in sleep mode Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2 Lens size: Rectangular from 51.8 x 38 mm; round from 49.2 x 46 mm. Weight: From 43 gr

Price: $ 199 (one-time price)

www.razer.com