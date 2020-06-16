© Provided by 24 Hours

The relatives of the black American Rayshard BrooksMany of them crying, called for justice and a « drastic change » in police surveillance after a police officer Atlanta fatally shot him in the back, and the mayor of the city asked for a shake of the force.

The 27-year-old Brooks’ death, which the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled a homicide, was the latest murder of a black man to unleash national outrage at police brutality and racial injustice.

« We are tired and we are frustrated. Most importantly, we are heartbroken, so we need justice for Rayshard Brooks, ”said her cousin, Tiara Brooks, at a family news conference.

« The confidence we have in the police force is broken. The only way to heal some of these wounds is through a conviction and a drastic change in the police department, « he added.

Family members spoke of Brooks as a warm, familiar man who loved taking his daughter on a skate. A man, after crying, was distressed and shouted: « Someone took my cousin! »

More than 1,000 people marched at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Monday demanding justice for Brooks and other murdered African Americans.

« We are going to take the Capitol every day until they do their job, » the Rev. James Woodall, chairman of the state civil rights group NAACP, told the crowd, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and other media reported.

As the crowd sang for justice, the Georgia Assembly resumed its 2020 session on Monday with a new call to pass a hate crime law. Georgia is one of the four states in the United States without a hate crime law on the books. Hate crime laws add penalties to crimes that are considered racially motivated.

Brooks’ death, and the separate shooting of a black runner Ahmaud Arbery near the coastal town of Brunswick in February that involved a former officer, has fueled calls for racial justice in the state.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms said she would issue a series of administrative orders to expedite a police review, and said at a City Council meeting Monday that the use of force and training needed to be reviewed. from the Department.

DAMG

MORE NEWS ON MSN: