Rayos del Necaxa: Unai Bilbao regrets the loss of Luis Malagón after the Pre-Olympic

Football player Unai Bilbao of the Rayos del Necaxa in the MX League, regretted the sensitive loss of the goalkeeper Luis Malagon after his injury in the Concacaf Pre-Olympic Tournament, in the duel against the United States.

It is a pity that football is like that (about Luis Malagón), we know that whoever has to fill in the weeks that he is away, they will do it very well ”, were the words of Unai Bilbao.

The Spanish defender spoke about his teammate’s injury, regretting that football is like this because of the great moment Luis Malagón was going through, defending the Necaxa shirt and with the U-23 National Team.

Unai Bilbao stressed that before the loss of goalkeeper Luis Malagón, any of his teammates who occupy his position in the following days, will do very well because they have quality.

