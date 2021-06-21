Rayo works the miracle against Girona and returns to First

The Vallecano Ray will play next season in the Santander League! Andoni Iraola’s men accompany Espanyol and Mallorca and complete the quota of promotions to the highest category, after coming back at home in the final of the play-off at Girona (0-2). The Vallecanos put more intensity, more football, more chances and -this time- more goals, to certify, despite playing with one less in the second half, the return of ‘La Franja’ to First two seasons after their last relegation. .

Alvaro Garcia led an impossible comeback, against the team more in the form of Second. Their early goal allowed them to believe and the assistance to Oscar Trejo in the discount of the first part he turned the tie around. The rayistas ended up suffering, who were left with one less as soon as they left the locker room, after Velázquez saw the second yellow.

More than a month after the season ended in the First Division, the game that definitively closed the football season in Spain was played. At stake, the third place of promotion to the Santander League. After beating Almería and Leganés in the semifinals, respectively, Girona Y Lightning they were fighting all or nothing in Montilivi. The Catalans had a good income, after winning in Vallecas in the first leg by 1-2.

The franjirrojos were only worth the victory to return to the top category and did not speculate at any time. As it happened in the first leg, where they swept in the first half hour although without obtaining the desired prize, they went for all. From the left the first arrivals followed one another, through the Garcia -Fran and Álvaro-, fundamental in the attack of Iraola’s men. After two attempts came the first, in minute 6.

Alvaro Garcia he ran from his field, throwing an uncheck that he saw Emiliano Velázquez. The central 50-meter pass could not have been better, and neither could the attacker’s execution. With Juan Carlos halfway out, the rayista threw the vaseline to make the first and equalize the final at two, although the goals in the opposite field continued to promote Girona.

The Rayo came out more plugged in and the locals were shaking their legs, remembering the ghosts of the past. It was the fourth final for the white and red, who were on the verge of climbing in the previous three. The fear was noticeable and Juan Carlos He reflected it better than anyone when he almost lost a single to Álvaro García. He took the ball from the end, but the goal reacted to catch it on the ground before he finished.

As the minutes passed, Girona managed to stop the Rayista danger, although the attempts continued to occur with an electric Álvaro. Again from the left, this time his partner Fran, hung a ball that Emi Velázquez finished off. He plugged it lightly with his hand Monchu, but from the VAR they let – surprisingly – continue.

With rest lurking Luca zidane saved the tie. Gumbau was in the small area with a rebound, after a bad clearance and the goalkeeper intervened to block down. From 1-1 the 0-2 was passed. Again, Alvaro Garcia he won the game against the defense and entered like a dagger, hurried the baseline and put the pass back for the fireproof Trejo, that he did not forgive.

The Rayistas went to the dressing room as a First team, after a first half in which they had been far superior. Francisco needed to turn it around and he made changes, although he could not stop the bleeding caused by Iraola’s team on the left. The script changed in minute 55, when Velazquez he left expelled and Stuani entered the scene. The first one he had sent it to the post, although it was invalidated by lowering the ball with his hand.

The Lightning he began to suffer for the first time in the match. A goal took the game to extra time, which was not worth the draw. In case the equality is maintained at the end of the 120 ′, the Girona He would ascend without having to go through the penalty shoot-out, by being above the Vallecanos in the classification.

A until then blurred Girona began to grow. His presence in this final was no coincidence. The Catalans had been the most fit team in the category, after 11 games without losing, in which nine had been victories. They already had all their arsenal on the pitch and began to prevail, but they were not able to overcome the ordered Rayista defense. Luca, remarkable once again, that this season he has shed the weight of his surname with his great performances.

After an endless stretch of six minutes, the Vallecano Ray confirmed the miracle. Few hopes had been placed on going back to a Girona that has shown more skill than anyone in this category, but Iraola’s men threw in courage, courage and nobility to turn the game around and confirm their return to the elite. VALLECAS IS FIRST!