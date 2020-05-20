Rayo footballer Luis Advíncula, at the gates of the Rayo sports city.Fernando Alvarado / EFE

Rayo Vallecano’s first team plans to return to training this Wednesday. After two days of planting in which the players have not gone to the Ciudad Deportiva de Vallecas, the club has informed them that they will leave the temporary employment regulation file (ERTE), which was still applied despite having started training. prior to the restart of the League. With this, he would agree to the request of the footballers, who would stop exercising at home to start group work and catch up with the rest of First and Second Division clubs, where the redheads occupy 11th position.

After several weeks of tense negotiations in which the president, Raúl Martín Presa, was not present, the situation finally exploded over the weekend and led to a plant that the footballers staged on Monday and Tuesday. The players understood that, after resuming training and returning to activity, there were no reasons to continue to see their wages reduced, while the Vallecano club was shielding itself that “the effective hours set by the coach did not exceed the working time set in the ERTE ”.

Paco Jémez, who like the entire coaching staff left the ERTE when training resumed, prepared during these two days individual work sessions at home for the squad, which he defended at all times, justifying his decision. Meanwhile, he continued to go to the Sports City, where on Tuesday he met with the vice president, José María Sardá, and with the sports director, David Cobeño, with whom he had a strong encounter.

“We have discussed and settled it as friends. The Vice President has come here, we have been talking and filing rough edges and I think we are all in a very good mood to end this once and for all. We have to wait a bit, “said Jémez when leaving the Ciudad Deportiva de Vallecas. “It is not a question of egos. We are risking the future of the club and of many families who work here. That is more important than any ERTE and anything. If we are all clear, we will surely reach an agreement, ”he predicted.

A few minutes later came an ambiguous statement from the club, which left room for doubt. “After the meeting held this morning with the first team coach, and after verifying that the workload needs of the first team for the next few days should exceed what was originally scheduled on May 12, it has been decided modify the working time set in the ERTE to adapt it to the new work needs of the first team ”, read the text, which did not clarify whether or not the staff would leave the ERTE.

However, “the players have been informed that they are going to leave the ERTE”, they clarify from sources close to the first team, who assure that it is expected that this Wednesday they will leave the individual sessions at home and return to work in the City Sports, thus beginning the second phase of training in small groups of up to ten footballers.

