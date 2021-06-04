Rayo Vallecano thrashed Leganés 3-0 and takes a big step towards the next round of the Second Division

06/03/2021 at 11:01 PM CEST

The Lightning showed his best version in the first leg of the semifinals after beating his opponent 3-0, the Leganes, this Thursday in the Vallecas Soccer Field. Following this result, the Vallecano Ray achieves an important advantage ahead of the second leg of the semifinal, which will take place at the stadium of Leganes.

In the first half, neither team was right in the face of the goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same 0-0 result.

After the half of the game came the goal for him Vallecano Ray, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Alvaro Garcia at 73 minutes. The local team joined again, who distanced themselves by making it 2-0 thanks to a goal from Baby in the 76th minute. After this, a new occasion allowed the Vallecano team to increase the score, which increased the score by means of a new goal from Baby, who thus achieved a double in the 90th minute, thus closing the match with the result of 3-0.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Vallecano Ray gave entrance to Baby, Emiliano Velazquez, Mario Suarez Y Andres Martin for Yacine Qasmi, Mario hernandez, Oscar Valentine Y Oscar Trejo, Meanwhile he Leganes gave entrance to Javier Eraso, Robert Ibáñez, Kevin Bua Y Borja Bastón for Juan Muñoz, Sabin merino, Javier Aviles Y Luis Perea.

The referee showed five yellow cards, three of them to the Lightning (Alejandro Catena, Oscar Trejo Y Esteban Saveljich) and two to Leganes (Ruben Perez Y Miguel de la Fuente).

Despite the advantage of Vallecano Ray in the first leg, until the return match that will take place on June 6 at the stadium of Leganes we will not know who will qualify for the final.

Data sheetVallecano Ray:Asier Riesgo, Sergi Palencia, Sérgio Gonzalez, Javier Hernández Carrera, Jonathan Silva, Javier Avilés, Luis Perea, Rubén Pérez, Juan Muñoz, Sabin Merino and Miguel de la FuenteLeganés:Luca Zidane, Mario Hernandez, Esteban Saveljich, Alejandro Catena, Francisco García, Isi Palazon, Óscar Valentín, Santi Comesana, Álvaro García, Yacine Qasmi and Óscar TrejoStadium:Vallecas Soccer FieldGoals:Álvaro García (1-0, min. 73), Baby (2-0, min. 76) and Baby (3-0, min. 90)