Rayo Vallecano – Sporting de Gijón de LaLiga SmartBank: Schedule and where to watch on TV

03/29/2021 at 8:56 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

To continue with the LaLiga SmartBank Matchday 32, East Tuesday the meeting between the Vallecano Ray and the Sporting de Gijón, scheduled to function in the Vallecas Stadium.

Thus, the squad led by Andoni Iraola will attend the game after registering a victory over Alcorcón (3-0), a conquest over Zaragoza (3-2), a draw with Las Palmas (1-1) and a defeat against Malaga (2-0). Thus, they are located in the position number 6 of the classification, where they are found with 49 points and +9 in goal differential.

Instead, the team of David gallego is positioned in the fifth place of the classification, adding 53 points and +12 in goal differential. Likewise, its latest results report a draw with Alcorcón (0-0), a draw with Sabadell (1-1), a victory over Mallorca (2-0) and a draw with Sporting de Gijón (2-2).

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE THE MATCH ON TV

The confrontation of Vallecano Ray against him Sporting de Gijón of the LaLiga SmartBank Matchday 32 will be held on Tuesday, March 30 at 9:30 p.m., and it can be enjoyed in Spain thanks to Movistar LaLiga and Movistar Let’s go.