Rayo Vallecano: Real Madrid draw against Rayo in Ancelotti’s second trial

Updated 07/18/2021 – 22:51

Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano tied this Sunday (1-1) in a training match played in Valdebebas behind closed doors and without the presence of the media. The goal of Carlo Ancelotti’s was put by Isco from eleven meters after a penalty of Catena on Rate something doubtful and that of the Rayo Vallecano scored it Victor Chust in own door after a center of lvaro Garcia.

Ancelotti’s second starting lineup this season was: Lunin, Odriozola, Chust, Nacho, Marcelo, Banco, Isco, Odegaard, Lucas Vzquez, Arribas and Latasa. The clash had a lot of rhythm for a training match and was even in both areas. El Rayo, meanwhile, played with Luca Zidane, Mario Hernndez, Saveljich, Catena, Fran, Scar Valentn, Trejo, Andrs Martn, Beb, lvaro and Sergio Moreno

This is the second game of this kind played by Real Madrid after the one played against Fuenlabrada and that I won 3-1 with so many of Chust, Odegaard and Mariano. In addition, the whites have a game scheduled against him. Rangers next Sunday, July 25 and another in front of the Milan Sunday, August 8.

Regarding the Vallecano Ray, those of Andoni Iraola They will march this Monday towards Marbella where they will carry out a preseason stage until July 25 and where they will play two friendlies, one against the Spanish and another against a rival to be confirmed.