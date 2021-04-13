Rayo Vallecano, on a roll at a good rate

04/13/2021 at 2:09 PM CEST

LaLiga SmartBank has entered the last leg of the season and the promotion positions are red hot. Rayo Vallecano is on a roll and it seems that they have the playoffs assured and, in front, they will have Mirandés, which is not in a very good time.

Anduva’s men have only won one game out of the last five and they are not finding their best version. They are in no man’s land and have gone from fighting to get into the playoff spots to practically running out of goals.. Despite this, if you think they will win, you pay 4.

Rayo Vallecano, meanwhile, is on a roll. They have added 12 points from the last 15 and have come from beating Girona and Almería, two rivals of the best in the Second Division. That Andoni Iraola’s men take the victory is paid at 1.9.

In addition, it is true that the last victories of the franjirrojos have been by the minimum, but Mirandés is a team that does not have its best virtue in defense. For this reason, we believe that it may be a good option for Rayo to score more than one goal from 2.35.

For this same reason we hope it will be a match with many goals, since the locals are also having some errors in defense that are being unforgivable. That there are +2.5 so many is paid to 2.55.

Mallorca can win LaLiga SmartBank

Leaving aside the duel between Rayo Vallecano and Mirandés, we bring you a quota that can be interesting in the long term. Everything indicates that the final winner of LaLiga SmartBank will be between Espanyol and Mallorca. The parrots are ahead with two points of advantage, but the distance is not so much to justify the quota of Mallorca, which is paid to 2.75.