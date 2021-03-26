Rayo Vallecano – Mirandés is in danger from Covid

03/26/2021

On at 11:09 CET

Right now the dispute of Rayo Vallecano – Mirandés scheduled for tomorrow Saturday is on the air after the Leonese club announced last night six positive results for COVID-19 in the latest PCR tests carried out on players and staff members who are part of the first team. These results were passed on to the health authorities and LaLiga.

The positive cases are in perfect health and remain isolated in their homes in accordance with the protocols established by LaLiga and the CSD. Likewise, the Club remains in direct contact and coordination with these entities, as well as with the competent health authorities.

The situation is such that the club has suspended training this Friday pending new tests that determine what to do and if they finally travel to the capital of Spain.

It should be remembered that the Second Division competition rules establish that the match can be played as long as there are a minimum of 13 players authorized to do so. If this is not possible, the postponement of the match may be requested. In the case of the Second division, two postponements are allowed as long as they are requested before day 34 of the league competition