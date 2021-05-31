Rayo Vallecano – Leganés of the LaLiga SmartBank playoff: Schedule and where to watch on TV

06/01/2021

On at 00:10 CEST

Ronald Goncalves

On the occasion of LaLiga SmartBank playoff first leg, the Vallecano Ray and the Leganes They will face this Thursday in the Vallecas Stadium to take the first step towards the big final of the league.

Thus, it is important to highlight that those led by Andoni Iraola ended the season in the seventh place on the table, where they were located with 57 points and +7 in goal differential. Before the end of the campaign, the Rayistas accumulated a streak of three wins and one loss, so they arrive with positive dividends to the semifinal.

On the other hand, the squad of Asier Garitano ended in the fourth place, adding 62 points and +10 in goal differential. On the other hand, as far as their last games are concerned, the pepineros they beat Zaragoza (5-0), defeated Malaga (1-0), they tied with the Mirandés (0-0) and they beat Logroñés (3-0).

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE THE MATCH ON TV

The first leg of the playoffs between the Vallecano Ray and the Leganes to ascend to LaLiga Santander will be held on Thursday, June 3 at 9:00 p.m., and can be enjoyed in Spain thanks to Movistar LaLiga.