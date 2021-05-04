Rayo Vallecano – Leganés de LaLiga SmartBank: Schedule and where to watch on TV

05/04/2021 at 7:08 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

The Vallecano Ray and the Leganes, with the aim of continuing with Day 38 of LaLiga SmartBank, will carry out a new dispute of the national tournament this next Monday in the Vallecas Stadium.

In the first instance, the locals led by Andoni Iraola are positioned in the 7th place in the standings with 57 points and +7 in the goal differential and, therefore, outside the league zone. In this sense, its history by league records a defeat against Sabadell (2-0), a draw with Albacete (2-2), a draw with Logroñés (0-0) and a defeat against Mirandés (1-0).

As for your adversaries, Asier Garitano’s squad is located in fourth place in the table with 62 points and +10 in goal differential, that is to say, in the league zone. Likewise, their recent meetings indicate a draw with Sporting de Gijón (0-0), a victory over Alcorcón (2-1), a draw with Ponferradina (1-1) and a defeat against Espanyol (2-1).

TIMETABLE AND WHERE TO SEE THE MATCH

The match between Vallecano Ray and the Leganes of the LaLiga SmartBank Matchday 38 2020-2021 will take place this Monday, May 10 at 7:00 p.m., and the meeting can be seen in Spain through Movistar LaLiga Y Movistar Let’s go.