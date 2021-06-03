Rayo Vallecano – Leganés: A rivalry of recent red-red color

06/02/2021 at 9:23 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

With the Spanish and the Majorca already classified to the next season of LaLiga Santander, only one more seat remains to be contested. This position, as every year, is being contested by the four clubs of LaLiga SmartBank who managed to access the league, among which Rayo Vallecano and Leganés they will proceed to carry out their confrontation tomorrow.

Thus, the recent history between both teams keeps a positive record for those of Andoni Iraola: 8 wins in his last 20 appointments. Comparatively, the ‘pepineros’ have achieved 6 conquests against the rayistas Y have drawn a total of 6 timesHowever, as far as last season’s numbers are concerned, the squad of Asier Garitano is in a better position: a win and a draw.

LEGANÉS: BEST RESULTS IN THE 2020-2021 SMARTBANK LEAGUE

Likewise, the global numbers of the campaign are in favor of ‘The Lega‘, Who they added 21 victories against the 19 of the franjirrojos. Even its campaign closings offer favorable dividends to the Leganes, as they culminated with 4 victories and 4 draws unlike the three victories, two draws and three defeats of the Vallecano Ray.

However, there is consensus that the match will be extremely close and, with high probabilities, will not leave a clear definition in the first leg. Therefore, the outcome is expected to occur in the second leg, for which the Lightning it is shown with better results in the direct confrontation but with a lower performance in the general perspective.