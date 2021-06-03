Rayo Vallecano kicks off the Second Division playing against Leganés

06/02/2021 at 9:00 PM CEST

The Lightning and the Leganes They begin their participation in the Second Division in search of new objectives, playing this Thursday at 9:00 p.m. the match corresponding to the first day at the stadium Vallecas Soccer Field.

The Vallecano Ray He ranked 7th in the regular phase of the Second Division last season with 60 points and a balance of 60 goals for and 50 against. Start this new edition with Andoni Iraola As a coach, he is in charge of a team made up of 35 footballers.

As for his rival, the Leganes He managed to get up to this competition last year, where he will work hard to surprise in qualifying. Start this new season with Asier Garitano as a coach, he is in command of a squad consisting of 35 players.

Previously, there have been other clashes at the home of the Vallecano Ray and the results are two defeats and two draws in favor of the local team. In turn, the visitors did not lose in their last three visits to the stadium of the Lightning. The last match between Lightning and the Leganes This tournament was played in May 2021 and ended with a 1-1 draw.