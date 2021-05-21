Rayo Vallecano gets the victory against Real Oviedo with a win (4-1)

05/20/2021

On at 23:59 CEST

The Lightning showed his best version after thrashing 4-1 at Oviedo during the meeting held in the Vallecas Soccer Field this Thursday. The Vallecano Ray came to the meeting with strengthened spirits after achieving the victory by 1-2 against the CF Fuenlabrada. For his part, Real Oviedo won in his last two competition matches against him Malaga in his stadium and the Sabadell at home, 1-0 and 2-1 respectively. With this result, the Vallecano set is seventh, while the Oviedo it is twelfth after the end of the duel.

The game started in a positive way for the Vallecano team, which kicked off at the Vallecas Soccer Field thanks to a goal from Santi Comesana in minute 8. But later the Real Oviedo reacted and equalized the contest with a bit of Gustavo Blanco in the 27th minute. However, the home team took the lead by making it 2-1 through a goal from Isi Palazon in minute 38. After a new move increased the score of the Vallecano Ray, which increased differences establishing 3-1 through a goal from eleven meters of Yacine Qasmi shortly before the end, specifically in 45. After this, the first half concluded with a result of 3-1.

In the second half came the goal for him Vallecano Ray, who increased his scoring account with respect to his rival by means of a goal in his own goal of Lucas Godson at 70 minutes, thus ending the confrontation with a final result of 4-1.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Vallecano Ray gave entrance to Antonin, Andres Martin, Mario Suarez, Emiliano Velazquez Y Jose Angel Pozo for Yacine Qasmi, Isi Palazon, Santi Comesana, Esteban Saveljich Y Oscar Valentine, Meanwhile he Oviedo gave entrance to Borja sanchez, Marco Sangalli Fuentes Y Rodri for Samuel Obeng, Viti Y Borja Valle.

The referee warned with a yellow card to Esteban Saveljich Y Oscar Valentine by the Lightning already Edgar gonzalez by the team from Oviedo.

With this brilliant display the Vallecano Ray He has already added 64 points in the Second Division and is placed in seventh place in the classification. For his part, Real Oviedo remains with 50 points with which he faced this fortieth day.

On the next day of the competition the Vallecano Ray will play against him Castellon at home, while the Real Oviedo will face in his feud against the CD Mirandés.

Data sheetVallecano Ray:Joan Femenias, Diegui, Alejandro Arribas, Carlos Hernández, Lucas Ahijado, Viti, Edgar González, Jimmy, Samuel Obeng, Gustavo Blanco and Borja ValleReal Oviedo:Luca Zidane, Luis Advíncula, Alejandro Catena, Esteban Saveljich, Francisco García, Álvaro García, Óscar Valentín, Santi Comesana, Óscar Trejo, Isi Palazon and Yacine QasmiStadium:Vallecas Soccer FieldGoals:Santi Comesana (1-0, min. 8), Gustavo Blanco (1-1, min. 27), Isi Palazon (2-1, min. 38), Yacine Qasmi (3-1, min. 45) and Lucas Ahijado (4-1, min. 70)