Rayo Vallecano from LaLiga Smartbank: schedule and where to watch on TV

03/31/2021 at 7:46 PM CEST

SPORT.es

LaLiga Smartbank it’s being absolutely heartbreaking. So, we come to this matchday 33 with insane results, a seeded with three contenders struggling to stay at the top of the table while his other three pursuers also have strong hopes of fighting for direct promotion positions in the face of any enemy missteps. Given these circumstances, the day will open on Almeria against him Vallecano Ray at the Stadium of the Mediterranean Games.

The local complex is located in the third position with 60 points. While, for their part, visitors are in the sixth, with 49 points.

Both teams will begin their fight to take the three points home on Friday, April 2 at 9:00 p.m.. In addition, this time it will be televised through Goal, so it can be enjoyed in the open. Likewise, it can also be enjoyed through Mitele Plus and Movistar The league with the relevant subscription to these platforms.