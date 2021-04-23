Rayo Vallecano Femenino receives Sevilla Femenino on matchday 27

04/23/2021 at 4:45 PM CEST

Next Saturday at 4:45 p.m. the twenty-seventh match of the Primera Iberdrola will be played, in which we will see the victory at Lightning and to Seville in the Sports City Foundation Lightning.

The Rayo Vallecano Women He faces the game of the twenty-seventh day wanting to add more points to his classification after achieving a draw against him Espanyol Women in their last meeting. In addition, the locals have won in six of the 26 matches played so far in the Primera Iberdrola, with a streak of 27 goals in favor and 48 against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Sevilla Women He took the victory against the Atlético de Madrid Women during their last match of the competition (3-2), with so many Zenatha coleman Y Ana franco, so he intends to maintain his winning streak in the stadium of the Rayo Vallecano Women. Before this match, the Sevilla Women he had won in nine of the 26 matches played in Primera Iberdrola this season, with a balance of 32 goals in favor and 38 against.

As a local, the Rayo Vallecano Women He has achieved a balance of five victories, four defeats and three draws in 12 games played at home, indicating that he will have to work hard during this match if he does not want more points to slip away at home. At the exits, the Sevilla Women has drawn three times in their 13 matches played, so the players of the Rayo Vallecano Women They must defend their goal to avoid surprises.

Previously, there have been other clashes in the fiefdom of the Rayo Vallecano Women and the results are five wins, one loss and one draw for the locals. In turn, the visitors did not lose in their last two visits to the stadium of the Lightning. The last time both teams played in the competition was in January 2021 and the result was a draw (0-0).

Analyzing the situation of these teams in the classification table of the Primera Iberdrola, we can see that the visitors have an advantage of 11 points with respect to the Rayo Vallecano Women. The team of Carlos Santiso He arrives at the match in thirteenth position and with 25 points before the match. For his part, Sevilla Women it has 36 points and occupies the eighth position in the classification.