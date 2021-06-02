Rayo Vallecano, favorite over Leganés according to bets to win the playoff

06/02/2021

On at 20:51 CEST

Ronald Goncalves

This Thursday, two historical entities of Spanish football such as the Rayo Vallecano and Leganés will face off again, this time as part of the first leg of the playoff semifinals to be promoted to LaLiga Santander. The dispute, as one might expect, is shaping up to be a fairly close one but, in the context of betting, Rayistas are the favorites to win the contest.

A) Yes, Andoni Iraola’s team’s win rate is 2.4, while that of Asier Garitano’s squad stands at 3.0 Y the tie is quoted at 2.7. From then on, the most striking bets within the regular guidelines are, as usual, the victory by one side or another of three goals to zero, in both cases valued at 25.0.

On the other hand, the last section in order to make up the 20 teams that will be present in the next season of the Spanish First Division also involves the confrontation between Girona and Almería, which will dispute the other key today. Even so, the results will still depend on the respective return matches, the first leg will be decisive to support one or the other, especially because increase or decrease your chances of being victorious, depending on the caseor.