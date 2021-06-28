Rayo Vallecano denies an offer from Boca Juniors for Luis Advíncula

Praised his departure

Boca Juniors “has not made a firm form” to Rayo Vallecano by the Peruvian side Luis Advíncula, as reported to the . agency sources of the Madrid club. Advíncula, 31, has a contract until 2023 with Rayo who, in 2019, with the team in Segunda, made a strong bet on the player by paying three million euros to the Mexican Tigres.

Luis Advíncula would already have an agreement with Boca Juniors

The promotion to the First Division has revalued Advíncula to the point that, according to what his representative, Horacio Rossi, has told several Peruvian media, the player intends to go to Boca Juniors, with which he would have already approved his departure.

These public statements by Rossi have felt bad at Rayo Vallecano, which has not received any formal offer for Advíncula and according to reports to . from the Madrid club, it could “take legal measures if there is something signed that goes against the FIFA regulations by having a contract vigor the player “.

El Rayo is open to negotiate for the Peruvian

What Rayo would be open to negotiate is the transfer of Advíncula if, if necessary, the offer from Boca Juniors or any other team was satisfactory and allowed, with the money from the sale, to obtain a replacement of guarantees, something that For now they do not contemplate because no one has contacted the club chaired by Raúl Martín Presa.

Advíncula arrived at Rayo in 2019 and, since then, has played 107 official matches with the Madrid team.

