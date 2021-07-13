Rayo Vallecano buys Real Madrid’s left-back Fran García

Execute the purchase option

Fran García will play until 2025 at Rayo Vallecano after executing the purchase option he had on the player belonging to Real Madrid and signing the new contract for the next four seasons.

The 21-year-old young footballer from Bolaños de Calatrava (Ciudad Real) played last season on loan from Real Madrid for Rayo. From the beginning he became the owner of the left back and, in total, he played 42 games with the Vallecano team in the Second Division, all except two as a starter.

De Paul, Achraf, Depay: next season’s most valuable transfers

Hamed Junior Traorè – Empoli → Sassuolo – Market value: € 20 M

& copy imago images

Cost: 16 million euros (after previous assignment)



Data as of July 13, 2021

Juan Musso – Udinese → Atalanta – Market value: € 20 M

& copy imago images

Cost: 20 million euros

Gerson – Flamengo → Marseille – Market value: € 20 M

& copy imago images

Cost: 25 million euros

Trincão – Barça → Wolves – Market value: € 22 M

& copy imago images

Assignment with purchase option

Noa Lang – Ajax → Bruges – Market value: € 22 M

& copy imago images

Cost: 6 million euros (after previous assignment)

Nicolás González – Stuttgart → Fiorentina – Market value: € 22 M

& copy imago images

Cost: 23 million euros

Patson Daka – Salzburg → Leicester – Market value: € 22 M

& copy imago images

Cost: 30 million euros

Emerson Royal – Betis → Barça – Market value: € 25 M

& copy Imago / TM

Cost: 9 million euros

Roger Ibañez – Atalanta → AS Roma – Market value: € 25 M

& copy imago images

Cost: 9 million euros (after previous assignment)

Mike Maignan – Lille → AC Milan – Market value: € 25 M

& copy imago images

Cost: 13 million euros

Weston McKennie – Schalke → Juventus – Market value: € 25m

& copy imago images

Cost: 20.5 million euros (after previous assignment)

Sandro Tonali – Brescia → AC Milan – Market value: € 27 M

& copy imago images

Cost: 6.9 million euros (after previous assignment)

Boubakary Soumaré – Lille → Leicester – Market value: € 28 M

& copy TM / imago images

Cost: 20 million euros

Fikayo Tomori – Chelsea → AC Milan – Market value: € 28 M

& copy imago images

Cost: 29.2 million euros (after previous assignment)

Georginio Wijnaldum – Liverpool → PSG – Market value: € 30m

& copy imago images

Free

Matteo Politano – Inter → Naples – Market value: € 30 M

& copy Imago / TM

Cost: 19 million euros (after previous assignment)

Hakan Calhanoglu – AC Milan → Inter – Market value: € 35m

& copy DHA

Free

Angeliño – Man City → Leipzig – Market value: € 35 M

& copy imago images

Cost: 18 million euros (after previous assignment)

Emiliano Buendía – Norwich → Aston Villa – Market value: € 35 M

& copy imago images

Cost: 38.4 million euros

Ibrahima Konaté – Leipzig → Liverpool – Market value: € 35 M

& copy TM / imago images

Cost: 40 million euros

Rodrigo De Paul – Udinese → Atlético – Market value: € 38 M

& copy imago images

Cost: 35 million euros

Memphis Depay – Lyon → Barça – Market value: € 45m

& copy imago images

Free

André Silva – Eintracht → Leipzig – Market value: € 45 M

& copy imago images

Cost: 23 million euros

David Alaba – Bayern → Real Madrid – Market value: € 55 M

& copy imago images

Free

Dayot Upamecano – Leipzig → Bayern – Market value: € 60 M

& copy imago images

Cost: 42.5 million euros

Achraf Hakimi – Inter → PSG – Market value: € 60 M

& copy TM / imago images

Cost: 60 million euros

El Rayo pays 2 million euros for 50% of Fran García’s rights

To ensure the continuity of Fran García, Rayo has paid Real Madrid a figure close to 2 million euros for 50% of the footballer’s rights. The whites continue to have a significant percentage on the wing before a future transfer.

Fran García will debut in Primera with Rayo after settling in LaLiga SmartBank with Rayo and previously playing with Real Madrid Castilla in Segunda B. He also made his debut on December 6, 2018 against Melilla in Copa del Rey. .

Homepage