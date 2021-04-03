Rayo Vallecano beats Almería by the minimum (0-1)

04/02/2021 at 11:05 PM CEST

The Lightning played and won 0-1 as a visitor last Friday’s match at the Mediterranean Stadium. The Almeria arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after achieving the victory by 0-3 against the Malaga. For his part, Vallecano Ray lost by a result of 0-1 in the previous match against the Real Sporting. After the game, the Almeria team is third at the end of the duel, while the Lightning is sixth.

In the first period, none of the teams were right in the face of the goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same result of 0-0.

After the break, in the second half came the goal for the visiting team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Baby on the brink of the end, at 89, ending the time set with a score of 0-1 on the light.

In the chapter of the changes, the soccer players of the Almeria who entered the game were Brian Rodriguez, Francisco Villalba, Jorge Cuenca, Juan Villar and Joao carvalho replacing Corpas, Lucas Robertone, Samu, Umar Sadiq and Jose Carlos Lazo, while changes in the Lightning They were Miguel Angel Guerrero, Yacine Qasmi, Baby and Mario Suarez, who entered to replace Antonin, Isi Palazon, Andres Martin and Oscar Valentine.

During the 90 minutes of the meeting, a total of ten cards were shown. The Almeria had to face the sanction of Lucas Robertone, Manu Morlanes, Ivanildo Fernandes, Corpas and Ivan Balliu with a yellow card and the expulsion of Ivanildo Fernandes (2 yellows) with a red card, while the visitors suffered the sanction of Alejandro Catena, Antonin, Oscar Valentine and Alvaro Garcia.

With this victory, the Vallecano Ray it rises to 52 points and is placed in sixth place in the classification, occupying a place for access to the playoff promotion to the First Division. For his part, Almeria it remains with the 60 points with which it reached this day of the competition, also with an access position to the playoff of promotion to First Division.

The next commitment of the Second Division for the Almeria is against him Real Zaragoza, Meanwhile he Vallecano Ray will face the Girona.

