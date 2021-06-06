Rayo strikes Leganés and meets Girona

06/06/2021

There was no miracle. Butarque pushed and Leganés tried, but Rayo Vallecano knew suffer and sentence to eliminate those of Asier Garitano. The 3-0 in the first leg was too much for the Blue and Whites.

Leganes

Riesgo, Palencia, Omeruo, Javi Hernández, Silva (Sergio, 53 ‘), Ibáñez (Merino, 75’), R. Pérez (Diego, 75 ‘), Pardo, Bua (Eraso, 62’), Juan Múñoz (Avilés, 62 ‘) and De la Fuente.

Vallecano Ray

Zidane, Mario, Saveljich (Velázquez, 46 ‘), Catena, Fran, Isi, Valentín (Suárez, 76’), Comeseña, Álvaro (Martos, 76 ‘), Qasmi (Andrés Martín, 59’) and Trejo (Antoñín, 84 ‘).

Goals

1-0 M.11 Rober Ibáñez. 1-1 M. 67 Sergio Gónzalez (pp). 1-2 M. 80 Andrés M.

Referee

López Toca (Cantabrian). TA: R. Pérez (24 ‘) / Saveljich (4’) and Catena (14 ‘).

And that Leganés has started as it had to to overcome. Isi Palazón relied on a ball on the left, and in these qualifying rounds the concessions are paid. The Argentine side Jonathan Silva I found Rober Ibáñez unmarked, and this beat with quality, below, to Luca zidane. The first step was complete.

Ray resistance

Leganés has been activated, even more so if possible, after the goal. Those of Garitano they found spaces after overcoming the first pressure line. Palencia has put a good center for the arrival of Jonhatan Silva, but the Argentine has not made good contact with the ball. Same fortune has had Miguel de la Fuente, in this case after the center of an asset Juan Muñoz.

Before the break, after two consecutive fouls by the locals, Iraola has not restrained himself and the referee has had to him verbally admonish. The break has been good for Rayo, who suffered at times.

After the break, Andoni Iraola’s were the ones who came out more alive, pressing higher and recovering balls with ease. The injury Jonathan Silva’s muscle helped the visitors, as the winger was a headache with his dangerous runs down the left.

However, the ‘Lega’ kept trying until the end, but in 67 ‘the tie was hearing for sentence. A lateral foul inside the area was unfortunately deflected by Sergio González. He signed the rubric young Andrew, after a brilliant counterattack led by Isi Palazón.

The Rayo pass represents a good news for the Catalans, who will play the second leg of the final in home. In addition, they may have an advantage in case of equality, since there is no penalty shoot-out.