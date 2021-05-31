Rayo enters the playoffs and Logroñés and Sabadell descend

The Smartbank League comes to an end and the teams that will fight for the only vacancy to be promoted to First. The relegation positions have also been defined, which will occupy Albacete, Castellón, Logroñés and Sabadell.

With the Spanish Y Majorca promoted for several weeks, the only thing missing was to know who would be the champion of the category. Luck fell from the parakeets, who return a year later to the top flight of Spanish football after a great season in the silver division.

Also for a few days they were mathematically classified for the playoffs Leganés, Almería and Girona, leaving a free place for a team that would come out of the fight between Rayo Vallecano and Sporting. The people of Madrid were the lucky ones who will be lucky enough to continue fighting for promotion. The confrontations are like this: Leganés against Rayo and Girona against Almería.

Sadness was also seen in the lower part of the table. Albacete and Castellón reached the last day with the descent to the First RFEF already certified, but we would have to wait for the last date to meet his two companions. Logroñés and Sabadell they go down and Lugo and Alcorcón they manage to save the match-ball and stay one more course in the Smartbank League.