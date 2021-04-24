Rayo Cantabria takes the three points against UM Escobedo (0-2)

04/24/2021 at 8:55 PM CEST

The Rayo Cantabria added three points to his scoreboard after winning 0-2 against him UM Escobedo this saturday in the Eusebio Arce. The UM Escobedo wanted to improve his situation in the tournament after losing the last match against the Seven Villas by a score of 3-1. Regarding the visiting team, the Rayo Cantabria won their last match away from home 1-2 in the competition against the Gymnastic Torrelavega. Thanks to this result, the Santander team is second, while the UM Escobedo he is sixth at the end of the match.

The first team to score was the Santander team, which debuted the light thanks to a goal from Dry Gandarillas at 32 minutes. Subsequently, the visiting team scored, which increased differences establishing the 0-2 thanks to the maximum penalty goal of Mirapeix moments before the final whistle, in minute 44, thus ending the first half with the score of 0-2.

Neither team managed to score in the second period, so the match ended with a score of 0-2.

During the match changes were made to both teams. The players of the UM Escobedo who entered the game were Ibargüen, Laro Setien, Hector, Dorronsoro Y Rafa escobedo replacing Gonzalez, Victor, Samuel, Hector Y Montiel, while changes in the Rayo Cantabria They were Garcia, The Ghzaoui, Villar, Castle Y Dani gomez, who entered to supply Dry Gandarillas, Pain, Dani gonzalez, Diego Campo Y Hurdle.

A total of seven yellow cards and one red card were shown in the match. The locals showed a yellow card to Alberto Gomez, Samuel, Montiel, Dani Y Laro Setien and red card to Laro Setien (2 yellow). For its part, the visiting team was cautioned with yellow to Gabriel Fernandez Y Jorrin.

With this result, the UM Escobedo remains with 38 points and the Rayo Cantabria it goes up to 52 points.

The next day the UM Escobedo will be measured with the Cayon, while the Santander team will play their match against the Gymnastic Torrelavega.

Data sheetUM Escobedo:Ángel, Samuel (Hector, min.61), Mario, Montiel (Rafa Escobedo, min.80), Víctor (Laro Setién, min.61), Cobo, Arjona, Alberto Gómez, González (Ibargüen, min.61), Dani and Hector (Dorronsoro, min.74)Rayo Cantabria:Germán, Gutierrez, Mirapeix, Nacho Lorenzo, Gabriel Fernández, Diego Campo (Castillo, min.85), Dani Gonzalez (Villar, min.81), Gandarillas Seco (García, min.64), Peña (El Ghzaoui, min.81 ), Jorrin and Cañizo (Dani Gómez, min.85)Stadium:Eusebio ArceGoals:Gandarillas Seco (0-1, min. 32) and Mirapeix (0-2, min. 44)