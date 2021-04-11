Rayo Cantabria prevails over Gimnástica Torrelavega and gets all three points (1-2)

04/11/2021 at 7:59 PM CEST

The Rayo Cantabria he won in the fiefdom of the Gymnastic Torrelavega by 1-2 the duel that began its journey in the Second Phase of the Third Division, held this Sunday in The Malecon. With this good result, the Santander team is second, while the Gymnastic Torrelavega It is sixth at the end of the game.

The first half of the match started in a positive way for the Santander team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring thanks to a goal from Hurdle in the 19th minute. After this, the first half ended with a score of 0-1.

In the second period luck came for the Gymnastic Torrelavega, who put the tables with a bit of Borty at 75 minutes. The visiting team was ahead thanks to the success of the goal of Gutierrez in minute 78. Finally, the match ended with a 1-2 on the scoreboard.

A total of four yellow cards and one red card were seen in the match. The locals showed a yellow card to Borja Camus and red card to Nacho. For its part, the visiting team was cautioned with yellow to Jorrin, Nacho Lorenzo Y Pain.

With this result, the Gymnastic Torrelavega is left with 37 points and Rayo Cantabria achieves 49 points after winning the match.

During the next round, the second of the Second Phase of Third Division, the Gymnastic Torrelavega will play his match against him Cayon at home. For his part, Rayo Cantabria will play at home his match against him Stumble.

Data sheetGymnastic Torrelavega:Rumenov, Chamo, Borja Camus, Delgado, Fer (Iñaki, min.67), Cusi (Palazuelos, min.67), Prada (Lucho, min.67), Borty, Vitienes (Sergio Castañeda, min.46), Basurto ( Guarrotxena, min. 85) and NachoRayo Cantabria:Germán, Gutierrez, Nacho Lorenzo, Diego Campo, Entrecanales, Gabriel Fernández, Peña, Gandarillas Seco, Dani Gonzalez, Jorrin and CañizoStadium:The MaleconGoals:Cañizo (0-1, min. 19), Borty (1-1, min. 75) and Gutierrez (1-2, min. 78)