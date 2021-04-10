Rayo and VAR break Girona’s dream

04/10/2021

On at 21:08 CEST

Tatiana Perez

If it was not a final, little was missing. Girona has broken the dream in Vallecas (2-1), leaving practically no options to catch the play-off zone, now six points away and Rayo, with one game less.

RVA

GIR

Vallecano Ray

Dimitrievski, Santi Comesaña (Suárez, 86 ‘), Trejo (Guerrero, 89’), Baby (Isi, 69 ‘), Antoñín (Pozo, 69’), Advíncula, Álvaro, Óscar, Saveljich, Martín (Martos, 86 ‘) and Fran García.

Girona

Juan Carlos, Couto, Santi Bueno, Arnau, Luna, Aday (Bustos, 78 ‘), Cristóforo (Kebe, 72’, Monchu, Gumbau (Bárcenas, 78 ‘), Sylla and Stuani.

Goals

0-1 M. 36: Santi Bueno. 1-1 M. 37 Santi Comesaña. 2-1 M. 74 Isi.

Referee

Polished Santana (canary). TA: Santi Comesaña, Trejo, Saveljich, Advíncula / Couto, Stuani.

Stadium

Vallecas. Door closed.

It was only worth the victory and a goal of Santi Good of an accurate header in minute 36 allowed to dream. It was too pretty. Because Rayo ended up turning the game around (2-1) and Girona’s wallet was stolen. In the first half, the referee did not see a clear stomp inside the area on Arnau and the VAR either. And in the second half, the penalty by the hands of Oscar Valentine initially indicated by Polished Santana was left in nothing by the call from Las Rozas de Male Aceitón.

Girona started smiling with Bueno’s goal, and had previously enjoyed good chances. But Rayo tied very quickly, with a goal from Santi Comesaña, just a minute later. Everything was to be decided in the second part. C

It’s calmer for both teams. Stuani He had a header, but Couto was in the way interfering in the action and the ball went wide (min. 54). Moon he was adept at thwarting an occasion Trejo. The chronometer continued to advance, without Francisco being able to make many adjustments. Kebe entered by Cristoforo (min. 72). The jug of cold water arrived shortly after, when Isi he scored from the edge (min. 74) after the ball hit the post.

Juan Carlos He could do nothing. There was still the worst: the VAR hurt Francisco’s men again just under ten minutes from the end when he urged Polished Santana to rectify the penalty that had been indicated by the very clear hands of Óscar Valentín. The possible tie was fading. That was impossible.