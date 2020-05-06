Although Ray’s ERTE is already a reality, this chapter has not yet closed. Conversations between the club and staff continue to try to find an agreement that protects the most vulnerable workers. The sports director, David Cobeño, plays the role of mediator between the captains and the president, absent due to his personal situation. The coronavirus has hit his family hard, with the death of his father and infecting Raúl Martín Presa himself. Circumstances by which the entity’s owner has not been present at any of the meetings held throughout the negotiation, but yes you have been aware and have exercised decision making.

Contacts between the parties continue and the disposition of both runs along the same path, that of safeguarding the interests of the employees who need their payroll to live. So far no agreement has been reached. The template insists on the numerous ideas and alternatives presented throughout this time, while from the club reiterate that they have made three different proposals (The first two before presenting the ERTE and the last one, before entering it, will take about ten or fifteen days). There was no meeting point.

The agreement has not been possible at not reaching a consensus regarding the percentage of salary reduction of professional players and coach, which now, with ERTE, will see their emoluments reduced by 70%. Something that would not only affect them. In other clubs, the figures of the CEO and sports director have also been included there. That has its peculiarities in Rayo, since Luis Yáñez is out and would be exempt in this situation, but he would reach David Cobeño. The range of percentages in which it has been debating throughout these weeks would be in line with that of other teams in Segunda and always saving the salaries of the employees, as sources from the entity have told AS.