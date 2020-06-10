Rayo-Albacete started on December 15, 2019 with more than 9,000 spectators in the stadium and will end on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, with no audience in the stands. In between, a suspension at rest caused by the screams of “fucking Nazi” dedicated by the Vallecano fans to the Ukrainian striker Roman Zozulya and the subsequent pandemic, stones on the road that disrupted the plans to make it almost half a year later in the first football match to be held in Spain (Movistar LaLiga, 20.00) after the world blackout suffered by the sports world in early March.

A role that, at first, did not seem to be destined to take on a Second Division shock. LaLiga projected a restart in style for the competition with the celebration of the derby between Sevilla and Betis, but finally the tightness of the calendar forced the 45 minutes of the meeting held in Vallecas, corresponding to the 20th day, to advance the squads of both teams could enjoy 72 hours of rest before catching up with their rivals.

The game will resume with the draw to zero that marked the electronic at rest and will be refereed by the same referee who decreed his suspension in December, the Cantabrian José Antonio López Toca. It will do so without an audience, as the Competition Committee had already decreed before the health situation forced it, and with the La Mancha team starting with one player less due to the expulsion in the first half of Eddy Silvestre. In addition, in case of playing, the franjirrojos Oscar Valentín and Trejo and the Albacete midfielder Néstor Susaeta will initiate the clash with the yellow card they saw during the first 45 minutes. The teams, even so, can line up a different starting team than the one that finished that first part, since the templates have undergone modifications.

Of course, neither of the two teams will be able to benefit from the new rule of the five changes, which will not take effect until Thursday, so they can only make the three usual substitutions per side. They will also not have the option of aligning the reinforcements of the winter market, since the competition rules establish that only those players who were registered on the date the game was originally played can participate. A rule that will especially harm Albacete, which was reinforced with six new faces in January (Erice, Mesa, Chema Núñez, Sánchez, Caballo and Querol) due to the three additions of Rayo (Yacine, Isi and De Frutos).

The meeting will also be marked by absences such as those of Embarba, Rayo captain when the duel began, and who in January left the club to sign for Espanyol, or that of Luis Miguel Ramis, then coach of Albacete, who was dismissed and replaced in February by Lucas Alcaraz. Special circumstances that will mark the strange return of football and that have led Rayo and Albacete to become the forced opening act for the restart of the competition.

By rebound, the duel will also become the longest match in the history of Spanish football, undoing a Third Division Laredo-Getxo that started on January 23, 1977, in the midst of Transition, and ended on March 23 of the same year after being suspended in the absence of just 68 seconds for a field invasion that occurred when the referee decreed a penalty in the area of ​​the Cantabrians. Two months of waiting that until now were the top of Spanish football, and that today they will be buried in Vallecas.