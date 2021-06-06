Raymundo Canales de la Fuente-Surrogacy in the SCJN

The so-called “surrogacy”, although the name is not precise in terms of description, is a matter of urgent regulation and now the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation is resolving a controversy that will be the basis for many local laws.

As I have pointed out repeatedly, the so-called surrogacy describes a circumstance in which a woman, unrelated to the couple who wants a scion, gestates the zygote within her breast, so that at the birth of the baby she delivers it to who requested the service.

Of course there are many circumstances under which it is useful, I propose for reflection to imagine a woman who, due to some circumstance, has lost her womb, conserving her ovaries. She can use this technique, for which the doctor will obtain her eggs, which will be fertilized with her partner’s sperm, and the embryo will then be transferred to the woman who wishes to provide the service.

At the time of the birth of the fetus, it will be delivered to its genetic parents. The nobility of the technique is evident, many people who want children will be able to see their desire fulfilled. Of course, the law must take charge of shaping the matter to protect the rights and obligations of all those involved, placing at the center of the debate the guarantee of protection to the newborn, by definition, the most defenseless.

For years, in a somewhat surprising way, the state of Tabasco recognized and approved the possibility that the technique could be carried out in its territory, but due to the lack of office, the legislators incurred defects and inaccuracies.

A couple of years ago, the Attorney General’s Office filed a complaint with the SCJN demanding the unconstitutionality of said legislation. The minister Pineapple She was in charge of preparing the draft sentence, which is surprising for its lucidity, sense of human rights and attachment to medical science. The document proposes to recognize that the technique exists, that it is being carried out and that it requires a consistent, modern regulation based on human rights.

This text recognizes the central role of the freedom of people who wish to use the technique, regardless of their marital status or social condition. It allows local legislatures to draft regulations, including on the issue of the contractual relationship with the surrogate mother.

In short, it is a plausible text, which signifies a clear and explicit commitment of the constitutional court with the Mexican men and women. We must hold discussions of such a good level that we hope they will conclude in a favorable ruling. Either way, the ministers are again doing their job to our lazy legislators. With very honorable exceptions, most of the deputies and senators are a very heterogeneous group of characters who do not feel any identification with the needs of society.

This issue is in the most absolute legislative abandonment and the SCJN ruling will force them to do their job. They will have to take charge of their ineptitude and lack of office to, first, study the subject, and then issue laws in accordance with said sentence. We’ll see what happens, but for now, congratulations to the Court and especially to the Minister Norma Lucia Piña Hernández.