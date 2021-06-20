Raymundo Canales de la Fuente- Medical research in pregnancy

The tragedy of thalidomide has caused a visceral terror in the world regarding the use of drugs or treatments during pregnancy. At the end of the 50s of the last century, this drug aimed at controlling nausea was marketed during the early stages of pregnancy, causing the birth of hundreds of boys and girls without arms or legs, as a consequence of the consumption of the drug.

It is noteworthy the limited development of criteria and guidelines for medical research at the time, the manufacturers of the drug did not show any studies in experimental animals or toxicity in humans to obtain approval. They relied only on the opinion of a couple of experts, by the way collaborators of the manufacturing company, for the permits to be granted.

From that time to the present we are at such a great distance in terms of control over protocols that historical events scandalize us. Today such an absurd path is impossible. All drugs or vaccines need to show conclusive and unquestionable scientific evidence in order to even propose a research protocol.

It is required, first, to have demonstrated its innocuousness in animals, its beneficial effects and to have described the limits of its toxicity, and its potential to cause malformations, in such a way that today an even similar tragedy could not occur. In this scenario, industry studies automatically exclude pregnant women because, they say, they are a “vulnerable population”, and of course they should be considered that way in terms of the care that a society should provide them, but speaking of research protocols the concept has very serious effects on them.

The fact of being permanently excluded from all areas of research leaves us with practically no therapeutic tools. Those of us who dedicate ourselves to the medical care of this group have seen how little by little we have found ourselves restricted in options for our patients, precisely because the indispensable knowledge is not generated.

Speaking, for example, of antihypertensives, we continue to use only the oldest ones with many side effects and, of course, they are the least effective.

Most medications have warnings that they should not be used during pregnancy due to lack of evidence of their safety, so, when we need them, we must resort to dialogue with each woman to evaluate the risk-benefit and make a decision in each case. , with enormous uncertainty about the correct behavior or doses. The bigger picture puts women and their children at risk. I should mention that the visceral terror of which I speak comes from possible embryonic damage, but if we excluded the first weeks of pregnancy, which is the time period in which the embryo is formed, we could avoid the risk of malformations. The advantages would be enormous and medical progress would be equitable for this group that is suffering from discrimination in this field.

We have just witnessed the unjustified delay in the application of the vaccine that prevents covid-19 in pregnant women and that cost many lives, especially in countries with poorly organized health systems. They were victims of this exclusion.

Hopefully the industry understands that it must change its attitude urgently to include, of course with due precautions, pregnant women in its research protocols.