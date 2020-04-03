The former South African tennis player Raymond moore He gave an interview to UbiTennis where he spoke about the Indian Wells tournament, a tournament he was director of until 2016, since he had to leave due to some statements that did not sit well with the WTA circuit, and it is that Moore declared that: “yes If I were a female tennis player, I would kneel every night and thank God for the birth of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. “

He acknowledges that he initially thought of postponing the Indian Wells tournament rather than canceling it entirely: “At first we thought that postponing the Indian Wells tournament for later, but it would not be practical at all, seeing how compressed the schedule is. There have already been many criticisms for the fact that the US Open and Roland Garros are so stuck in the calendar. I think that if it goes back to normal, both ATP, WTA and ITF should get together to change the calendar a bit so as not to tire the tennis players too much. “

Tommy Haas held his position as director of the Indian Wells tournament: “That Tommy Haas has been my successor in the position of tournament director is very good. He has been number two in the world and knows this world of tennis very well. He is a very educated boy and when a player has a problem and calls him He takes care of him. He is well respected on the circuit and he does his job very well here in Indian Wells. I am sure he will remain in that position for many more years. “

If Tommy Haas is the tournament director, Larry Ellison is the owner: “If Indian Wells is recognized by many as the fifth Grand Slam on the circuit, it is thanks to Larry Ellison. The American billionaire is currently the owner of the tournament, and in recent years he has made a rather remarkable investment that many players have noticed when They’ve been here. Outside of the circuit players, very few people know as much about tennis as Larry, “Raymon Moore concluded.

