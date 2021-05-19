Raymond Domenech criticizes Benzema’s return to France

05/19/2021

On at 20:36 CEST

Alberto Teruel

France’s list for Euro 2021 has a surprise guest. After six years absent due to the ‘Valbuena Case’, Karim Benzema will wear the elastic blue again. The Real Madrid forward has had a sensational season, registering 29 goals and 8 assists that have helped him win the award for the best French player abroad.

Benzema’s return with the national team has been well received by the fans, who consider that he will form a fearsome trident together with Griezmann and Mbappé. However, some personalities have shown some skepticism about the role he will play in the Deschamps scheme.

Former French coach Raymond Domenech explained his point of view on Goal. “We must weigh the pros and cons of this decision. Now everything is focused on Karim, and suddenly, the others next door feel a bit apart. They no longer really know their place in the national team, because over the next few weeks we will only talk about Benzema’s return.

In Domenech’s opinion, the decision to call Real Madrid’s ‘9’ is somewhat hasty, as there is no way of knowing how he will adapt to the game system. “Will you play the games? Will you play instead of Mbappé? How will it behave? Everything will revolve around him. It’s a bit of an awkward situation. If I had brought it in March, maybe we would have removed all of that, but maybe in March, Didier wasn’t ready to accept it yet. But the small doubt for me will weigh on the visibility that Karim will have in relation to the others & rdquor ;.

It should be remembered that, during his time as coach, Domenech has already made the decision to dispense with Benzema in his call. The rudeness occurred before the 2010 World Cup, a tournament in which France was eliminated in the group stage after scoring a single point and only being able to score one goal.