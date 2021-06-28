Raymix: New Release – Music News

Raymix is ​​the artist who brought us the most smiles this weekend! And of course if the lyrics that he prints on this new single are really impressive, do you want to know what song we mean? We tell you all the details here in Music News!

The reality is that it is not a far-fetched phrase, in fact it is something that all of us at some point in our lives have lived it and have said it, how many times have we said it? “I’m not going to fall”, exactly, many, too many, for example it happens to me every week with my ex (local joke) but seriously, do not fall friends, be strong!

This is what Raymix tells us about. His new single is titled, “I don’t think fall” and the reality is that this song along with his video clip has had excellent reception and support from the public. June and today it has almost 200 thousand views on YouTube! It is a very real song, very literal, very raw but it is realistic, so not only do I give you this advice, Raymix also gives it to you in this song, do not be weak friends, you can more than your ex.

Remember that there is nothing more valuable as a human being than to preserve your own dignity, respect for yourself, and above all your own love, if the ex-boyfriend cheated on you, left you by the horn, hurt you and keeps looking for you Please love yourself and don’t answer him anymore, that will make you stronger and bigger as a human being. Raymix thinks the same!

Among the comments from fans to the new song by Raymix is, “This song made me dance like a beast in the rain, and the reality is that yes, one can not trust anymore.” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LYhbbjBBpg8