The singer and composer of Mexican origin Raymix, known worldwide for his fusion of electrocumbia and regional Mexican music, has just opened up with his more than a million subscribers on his YouTube channel, where he frankly confessed: I’m Gay, and that doesn’t change anything about me. The music will remain the same.

The reactions on his channel have been swift, the followers of the young singer from the town of San José del Vidrio have turned to show support and affection. User Diego Martinez said to him: Brother, we all support you. We like your music and the way you transmit it, we are in the middle of 2020, I am heterosexual and that is why we have to set the example of being able to admit anyone with any belief or sexuality. We support you Raymix!

In the video, full of sincerity, Raymix claims to have been pressured by the music industry not to reveal who he really was And that in 2020, it seems incredible to have to hide, which is why, he was moved to tell everyone about his reality. “Denying yourself is the maximum of betrayals”, assured the talented interpreter of 29 years.

In addition to a confession, the video also comes as a complaint because, as he himself indicates, “The world is going through too much, as it is possible that the media today give space to recriminations and judgments that tell you how and who to love, it is unfair.”

Raymix also shared the following photo on his Instagram profile with a powerful acceptance message: So many dreams do not fit in a damn closet. Officially I say it to the universe: I am Edmundo and I am gay 🙂

The person responsible for the return of the electrocumbia to the top of the billboards

Recently Raymix premiered alongside the eternal golden girl, Paulina Rubio, the success You and I and the song reached the first places of the Mexican pop and regional genre and put both performers to play frequently on all radio stations. Don’t miss the video here!

About Raymix a musician “out of this world”

He is a producer, arranger, singer-songwriter, and aerospace engineer. Thanks to his academic performance He was chosen by NASA to do a research stay in California, but his passion for music was stronger and now considered the most outstanding exponent of “electrocumbia”. Her fame exploded thanks to “Oye Mujer”, her hit single in collaboration with Juanes, which already has more than 27 million views on YouTube alone.

The discography of Raymix It has multiple Gold, Platinum and Diamond certifications. In his short but fruitful career he has been recognized with various nominations and awards such as: Billboard Latin Music Awards, Latin American Music Awards, ASCAP Awards, iHeart Radio Awards, among others.

Without intending to, by mixing cumbia with electronic music, Raymix became the forerunner of the genre. He is an innovator who goes out to sing in jeans, very distant from the usual clothing of the regional Mexican singers. Electrocumbia is one of the leading rhythms on the music popularity charts in the United States and Mexico, a successful combination of sounds. Due to this success, the Colombian Juanes accepted the invitation of the Mexican dj Raymix to be part of a project that exploded on different digital platforms.