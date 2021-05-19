Rayados would offer Aké Loba, Dorlan Pabón and Hugo González to the Atlas by Camilo Vargas

During the last hours, the transfer market is moving rapidly, being Camilo Vargas, goalkeeper of the Atlas, one of those who has taken more strength to change clubs in the Opening 2021.

A few hours ago he spoke of the possible interest of Striped and Club América in the Colombian goalkeeper; However, according to Fox Sports reporter Natalia León, the Monterrey team would have already closed Vargas.

Also read: Club América would earn a million with the sale of Guillermo Ochoa

The source pointed out that the Monterrey board of directors had proposed an exchange and made available to three players: Hugo González, Aké Loba Y Dorlan Pabón by the 32-year-old goalkeeper, considering that the board seeks to lighten the squad for the next tournament.

➡️ Camilo Vargas practically closed to @Rayados. There would be an exchange: Hugo Gonzalez, Ake Loba and Dorlan, are the players made available by the northern board for @atlasfc. @FOXSportsMX – Natalia León (@_NataliaLeon_) May 18, 2021

Also read: Camilo Vargas; how much is the goalkeeper who is ‘looking for’ America and Rayados worth and how much

Vargas is, statistically, one of the best goalkeepers of the Clausura 2021, being a factor for the Atlas to reach the quarterfinals, so the next few hours will be fundamental for the future of the goalkeeper.