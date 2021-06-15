Rayados would make a millionaire business with the sale of Rogelio Funes Mori to River Plate

Although it is only one of the options that River Plate manages to reinforce its lead before the imminent departure of Rafael Santos Borré in the present transfer market, Rogelio Funes Mori could mean a great deal for the Rayados from Monterrey in case of contemplating its sale.

The departure of Funes Mori seems difficult due to its importance in the scheme of the team of Javier Aguirre, so that River plate would have to present a convincing offer for the record of the Argentine, who has three years left on his contract.

Rayados has the upper hand in this situation, because with three years of contract pending, the only way in which Funes Mori would come out would be by paying the termination clause, or by presenting an attractive offer for the footballer, who is priced at 6 million euros, about 7, 28 million dollars, according to the Transfermarkt portal.

Assuming that this figure would be the minimum for which Monterrey agreed to sell the twin, this amount would already represent a great profit for the gang, since they only paid 3.6 million euros (4.37 million dollars) to Benfica in 2015.

After six years of service in La Pandilla, the signing of Funes Mori has been one of the most profitable in Mexican Soccer, since with the regios he has become a club legend, scoring 122 goals in 244 games, an average of 0.5 goals per play.

It should be remembered that River could not make money with the sale of Santos Borré, a player who is valued at 17 million euros, but that the Argentines would not see a single dollar for his departure, since his contract is about to expire this summer.

