Rayados would keep a percentage of Aké Loba’s letter

Everything seems to indicate that the Ivorian attacker, Aké Loba, has the days numbered in ‘El Barrial’, since it does not enter into Javier Aguirre’s plans, for which they seek to accommodate him, especially, in the MLS, with the Nashville SC.

The United States team has the negotiations advanced and it would only be details that would separate the former Gallos footballer from one of the most recent franchises in American football. The reports indicate that Striped would accept $ 6 million; however, they would have an ‘Ace’ up their sleeve.

According to the column of ‘SanCadilla‘. the Monterrey board of directors seeks to do the same as América did with Guido Rodriguez, keep a percentage of the player’s card to recover some of the investment in a future sale.

Rayados paid Gallos nine million dollars for the transfer of Aké Loba, an amount that they will hardly recover in the current market, so they think ahead and hope that it will return to the level it once showed and can be sold.