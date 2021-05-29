Rayados would have launched a ‘juicy’ offer to Néstor Araujo

Without a doubt, it will be a very busy transfer market. In recent days, with the comparison of the Mexican National Team, various media have reported the intention of some clubs to repatriate footballers who are active in the old continent.

One of the most talked about is Nestor Araujo, who had a great season with Celta de Vigo; However, it is known that the Spanish team would be willing to negotiate it, being Striped one of the most interested.

In accordance with Felipe GalindoThe Mexican central defender is the wish of Javier Aguirre and his coaching staff, but they know that it will not be easy to bring him with the current market; Despite this, the source points out that among the teams that have asked for him, Monterrey is the one that has presented the most “juicy” proposal.

It must be remembered that both Chivas and Cruz Azul have been the other two teams that have shown interest, even Araujo himself, indicated in an interview his desire to return to ‘La Maquina’. The truth is that the Olympic champion closed as a starter and his continuity within another Spanish team cannot be ruled out either.