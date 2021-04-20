Rayados would give way to Aké Loba to sign a foreign winger

Even though the tournament is not over yet and Striped is fighting for a direct ticket to Liguilla, the board is already beginning to analyze the possible reinforcements for the next tournament, so it is expected that there will be some casualties.

In accordance with Jose Manuel Elgueta, Javier Aguirre would be looking for a left winger; However, he would not be a Mexican, but a player from abroad and given the overcrowding of players not born in the national territory, they will have to get rid of one.

Also read: Liga MX: Ignacio Ambríz sees the Club León’s two-time championship feasible

The source indicates that the sacrificed would be Aké Loba, who has not managed to gain consolidation neither with Antonio Mohamed nor with Javier Aguirre, since, in the current tournament, he has only managed to play 244 minutes in eight games.

Striped Exclusiv:

Monterrey looks for a winger on the left for the next season.

They are going to renew Celso Ortiz

All the details in the note. https://t.co/ilVEnsF4iB – José Manuel Elgueta (@ElchilenoMX) April 20, 2021

Also read: Real Madrid: Kylian Mbappé looks for a house in Madrid and triggers rumors of his signing

Another of the players who would be living his last games with Monterrey is Nico Sanchez; However, his departure is more due to an age issue, remembering that he is 35 years old and his renewal is not on the right track.