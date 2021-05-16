Rayados vs Santos: Probable lineups of the second leg in the Liguilla

Los Rayados de Monterrey from the strategist Javier Aguirre, they will go out to beat the Santos Laguna, the only way to stay alive, after a 2-1 defeat in the first leg.

Monterrey has four defeats in its last five appearances and is experiencing a low moment of its main forward, Argentine Rogelio Funes Mori, who has not scored a goal since April 3.

Also read: Liga MX: Chivas mourning the death of a legend of the Flock

In the first leg, the Dutchman Vincent Janssen gave the team an advantage at the home of the Uruguayan coach Guillermo Almada’s Santos, but the locals dominated the last hour of play and won with targets from the Mexican Eduardo Aguirre and the Ecuadorian Ayrton Preciado.

Despite having had many absences due to injury this season, Santos have maintained a high performance and come to the match at the Rayados’ home in good time.

According to Almada, his team will play with the conviction not to retreat to defend the advantage, but to seek victory, against a rival that he beat twice this year, both at home, including 1-0 on February 14 in the sixth date of the championship.

Monterrey: Hugo González; Adrián Mora, Miguel Layún, César Montes, Nicolás Sánchez, Jesús Gallardo; Maxi Meza, Celso Ortíz, Carlos Rodríguez, Alfonso González and Vincent Janssen.

Santos Laguna: Carlos Acevedo; Emilio Orrantia, Félix Torres, Matheus Dória, Omar Campos; Fernando Gorriarán, Alan Cervantes; Juan Otero, Diego Valdés, Ayrton Preciado; Eduardo Aguirre.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content