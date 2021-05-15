Rayados vs Santos Laguna: Schedule and where to watch the second leg of the MX League

The Rayados de Monterrey host Santos Laguna on the field of the BBVA Stadium in the second leg of the quarterfinals of the Liga MX Clausura 2021 Liguilla, after losing 2-1 in the first leg. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports at 7:00 p.m. Central Mexico time.

The Rayados de Monterrey have just lost to Santos Laguna, but despite the loss, La Pandilla managed to score the valuable away goal only to have the need to score one.

For his part, Santos was able to overcome against Monterrey in the first leg at TSM to take BBVA a minimal advantage and therefore, they will seek to maintain it to seal their place in the semifinals.

Rayados need to win 1-0 or 2-1 to secure their place in the Semifinals. The 1-0 would give him the pass by criterion of tiebreaker with the visitor goal, while the 2-1 would give him the pass by criterion of position in the table.

