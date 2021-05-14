Rayados vs Santos Laguna: Results they need to qualify for the semifinals

The Rayados de Monterrey will have the task of tracing the eliminatory of the Quarterfinals of the Liguilla del Clausura 2021 of the MX League against the Warriors of Santos Laguna in the Ida game in the TSM Stadium of the Lagunera Region, which ended with a score of 2-1, so the regios have it ‘easy’ to advance in the series.

Despite the defeat, the Rayados managed to rescue the away goal, an aspect that would be decisive for the second leg, remembering that this is the first tiebreaker criterion in the event that equality remains on the global scoreboard.

Also read: Arigameplays shows off a great body in a black swimsuit in the middle of the sea

Monterrey will have to win the game yes or yes at BBVA this Sunday, worrying about not receiving more than one goal from Santos Laguna, as this could make the tie more complicated.

Rayados needs to win 1-0 or 2-1 to secure his pass to the Semis; the 1-0 would give him the pass by criterion of tiebreaker with the visitor goal, while the 2-1 would give him the pass by criterion of position in the table.

In the event that Santos scores 2 or more goals, Rayados would have to win by a difference of two on the scoreboard.

Markers with which Rayados passes

1-0, 2-1, 4-2, 5-2, 6-3, etc.

Markers with which Santos passes:

Any draw or triumph, in addition to losses by one goal, as long as they score two or more goals. 3-2, 4-3, 5-4, 6-5, etc.

Also read: Ignacia Michelson shows off her tremendous figure with a flirty lace outfit

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content