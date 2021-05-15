Rayados vs Santos: Fernando Gorriarán’s message for the second leg of the MX League

Fernando Gorriarán, Santos Laguna midfielder, assured that the squad does not feel nervous or precious for the second leg of the Liga MX League against Rayados de Monterrey.

At a press conference, Gorriarán also regretted Juan Otero’s injury for the second leg between Santos and Los Rayados, even so, they have the responsibility of winning and going to the semifinals.

Read also: Club América: Sebastián Córdova declares himself ready for the return against Pachuca

“I don’t feel pressure, neither does the team. We do what we like, we enjoy. We are winning. We have no pressure for anything. Responsibility yes. @Rayados is a great rival … The loss of Juan (Otero) will weigh a lot, we are saddened by what happened ”, he declared.

Fernando Gorriarán: “I don’t feel pressure, neither does the team. We do what we like, we enjoy. We are winning. We have no pressure for anything. Responsibility yes. @Rayados is a great rival … The loss of Juan (Otero) will weigh a lot, we are saddened by what happened ”. @FOXSportsMX pic.twitter.com/c9Y5ks35AB – Jorge Víctor García (@ jorgevictor23) May 14, 2021

It should be remembered that the second leg of the quarterfinals will be played this Sunday at the BBVA stadium, home of Monterrey, a duel in which Santos intends to sign his pass to the semifinals of the tournament.

On the loss of Juan Otero, he played the 17 games of the regular phase in which he scored three goals and together with the Mexicans Eduardo Aguirre and Santiago Muñóz, he led Santos in this statistic.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content