Rayados vs Santos: Brian Lozano’s message for the return of the MX League

Brian lozano, a footballer from Santos Laguna, published a short but emotional message on the networks for the second leg of the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2021 of Liga MX on the BBVA field against Rayados de Monterrey.

Lozano, Uruguayan midfielder from Santos, said that despite not being able to participate, he is already traveling to the city of Monterrey to support those led by Guillermo Almada in the face of the return against Rayados.

“Heading to Monterrey !! Encourage the team from where they always play. ”, Lozano posted on his official Twitter account along with a video while he is in the middle of the trip.

It should be remembered that the second leg of the quarterfinals will be played this Sunday at the BBVA stadium, home of Monterrey, a duel in which Santos intends to sign his pass to the semifinals of the tournament.

Rayados need to win 1-0 or 2-1 to secure a place in the Semifinals. The 1-0 would give him the pass by criterion of tiebreaker with the visitor goal, while the 2-1 would give him the pass by criterion of position in the table, Santos, would only have to endure the result or tie on goals.

