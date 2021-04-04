Rayados vs San Luis: Official lineups of the J13 Liga MX match

The Rayados de Monterrey will seek to stay in the direct league positions in the present Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, receiving the visit of Atlético San Luis, in the match corresponding to matchday 13.

The group of the gang led by the Mexican coach Javier ‘Vasco’ Aguirre arrives at the game after falling to the Cruz Azul Machine and have a break of more than two weeks without activity due to the change of date of the meeting before the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara.

While the potosino box of the Uruguayan strategist Leonel Rocco adds five games without knowing the victory in the Clausura 2021 tournament, to complicate the panorama in the quotient table to avoid paying the hefty sum of 120 million pesos.

ALIGNMENTS

STRIPED

1 Hugo González (P) 3 César Montes 17 Jesús Gallardo 20 Sebastián Vegas 33 Stefan Medina 11 Maximiliano Meza 16 Celso Ortiz 21 Arturo González 7 Rogelio Funes Mori 8 Dorlan Pabón (C) 18 Avilés Hurtado

ATHLETIC SAN LUIS

13 Axel Werner (P) 3 Dionicio Escalante 5 Ramiro González 25 Juan Izquierdo 2 Juan Castro 16 Javier Güémez 18 Camilo Mayada 20 Federico Acevedo 8 Pablo Barrera 9 Nicolás Ibáñez (C) 10 Damián Batallini

