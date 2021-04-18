Rayados vs Pachuca: Schedule and where to watch the match on matchday 15 of the 2021 Guardians Tournament

Rayados from Monterrey receive Tuzos of Pachuca in a match on date 15, to be played at 9:00 p.m. in Mexico City at the BBVA stadium, in a clash of the Guardians Tournament 2021 of Liga MX, by transmission through Fox Sports.

Coach Javier Aguirre’s team comes to this meeting at the top of the general table, in third place only behind Cruz Azul and Club América, scoring 2 wins in a row and adding 25 units.

The team commanded by Paulo Pazzolano, comes from suffering a painful defeat at home against Puebla 3 for 1, which took them away from the playoff area, ranking 14th in the table with 14 points.

| This team is not going to give up until the end, we have 270 minutes to break our souls for our jersey. Just as my Sergeant says 2️⃣2️⃣ … LET’S GIVE A BATTLE! – Club Pachuca (@Tuzos) April 16, 2021

The Rayados as a whole come out as a wide favorite in this match, having a better tournament and a better squad, but they will not have Javier Aguirre on their bench, who was separated from the squad for breaking sanitary protocols.

