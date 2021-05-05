Rayados vs Columbus Crew Schedule and channel where to watch the Concachampions match

This Wednesday, the team of Striped receive the Columbus Crew in a match corresponding to the second leg quarter-final Concacaf Champions League. The game will be broadcast on the Fox Sports signal at 7:00 p.m.

Javier Aguirre’s team managed to rescue a last-minute draw as a visitor, so the MLS team is obliged to score a goal in order to access the next phase.

Rayados is coming off a league win against Mazatlán FC, however, those led by ‘Vasco’ have been harshly questioned in the last month due to their performance in recent games.

For his part. Columbus is coming off a zero tie against the Montreal Impact last Saturday. The reigning MLS champion has failed to add three in his first two games of the season.